Murray given wild card for Roland Garros 2020

Paris : Former world number one Andy Murray has received a wild card entry into the French Open which is slated to begin from September 27.

Last month, Murray was also given a wild card for the US Open where he reached the second round in his first Grand Slam after hip surgery last year. He had registered 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 come-from-behind victory against 49th-ranked Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka before losing to 15th seed Canadian Felix Auger-Allassime.

Along with Murray, seven other players have been given a free pass into the main draw of the clay Grand Slam. The 33-year-old last appeared at the Roland Garros three years ago when he lost to Stan Wawrinka in a marathon five-set last-four encounter. In women's singles, Eugenie Bouchard and TsvetanaPironkova have also received wild cards into the main draw at Roland Garros.

World No.1 and reigning champion Ashleigh Barty has already confirmed that she will not participate at the Grand Slam due to health concerns and a lack of preparation.

The French Open was originally scheduled to start in May but had to be moved back because of the Covid-19 pandemic.