Paris Olympics 2024: Here is the schedule for Day 5

As the Paris Olympics 2024 continues for Day 5 brings, exciting competitions lined up featuring some of India's top athletes. Among the competitors are two bronze medalists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, PV Sindhu and Lovlina Borgohain, both vying for a place in the quarterfinals of their respective events.

In women's singles badminton, PV Sindhu is set to take the court at 12:50 PM IST, aiming to continue her Olympic journey and secure a coveted spot in the quarterfinals. Later in the day, Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the women's 75kg boxing quarterfinals, with her bout scheduled for 3:50 PM IST, as she strives to build on her previous Olympic success.

Meanwhile, the men’s singles badminton arena will witness Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, who are determined to advance by clinching victories in their final group stage matches. Their performances will be critical as they aim for a place among the top competitors.

India's shooting prowess will also be on display, with Aishwary Pratap Singh and Swapnil Kusale participating in the men's 50m rifle three-position event, commencing at 12:30 PM IST. This event marks India’s first event of the day and is highly anticipated, given the nation’s strong shooting record.

In archery, Deepika Kumari will enter the women’s singles competition, while Tarundeep Rai competes in the men's singles 1/32 qualifiers, each looking to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Additionally, following Manika Batra's impressive performance earlier this week, her teammate Sreeja Akula will aim to move forward to the Round of 16 in table tennis, with her match scheduled at 2:30 PM IST.