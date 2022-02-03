Prajnesh keen to regain title at Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger

Bengaluru: Prajnesh Gunneswaran is keen to regain the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger title, which he won in the 2018 edition as the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association gears up to host two back-to-back ATP Challenger events starting on Sunday with the qualifiers.

"I have great memories of Bengaluru. I practiced at the KSLTA for a fairly long period and I have had a good outing at the Challengers," Prajnesh said. "I have many titles here and it is like a second home for me in India other than Chennai.

I am looking forward to coming back to the City which is very familiar to me and winning would definitely add to my joy," said the 32-year-old in an interview from Pune. Currently ranked 228 in the world, Prajnesh who got into the main draw of the Bengaluru Open yesterday expects a stiff competition during the weeks to come.

Prajnesh who had reached the second round of the qualifying in the first Open of the year in Australia this year hopes for a better show at his favourite hunting ground.