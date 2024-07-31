Live
- Fodder distributed to farmers
- Calcutta HC issues notice to all parties on BJP candidate’s election petition
- Lebanese PM condemns Beirut attack, calls for international intervention
- 3 Anna Canteens will start on August 15
- Stock market closes near all-time high; Nifty at 24,951
- Union Minister George Kurian visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets survivors
- Kerala given warning seven days prior to Wayanad landslides: Amit Shah
- Wayanad landslide: Body of missing Odisha doctor recovered, search on for another
- India on track to achieve target of 4.5 pc fiscal deficit by FY26: FM Sitharaman
- Vivo Tech Day 2024: Celebrating a Decade of Innovation with AI and Camera Breakthroughs
PV Sindhu Heads to Round of 16 in Paris Olympics with Convincing Win
In an impressive display of skill and determination, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu secured her place in the Round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu faced off against Estonia's Kristinpa in the women's singles second round, triumphing with a commanding scoreline of 21-5, 21-10.
Sindhu's performance showcased her dominance on the court, as she outplayed her opponent with remarkable precision and agility. The victory not only reflects Sindhu's exceptional talent but also her unwavering spirit as she aims for another Olympic medal.
With this win, Sindhu has successfully made her way to the pre-quarters, where she will continue to compete for a chance at glory. Fans around the world will be eagerly watching as she progresses in the tournament, hoping for her to add another feather to her cap.