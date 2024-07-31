PV Sindhu Heads to Round of 16 in Paris Olympics with Convincing Win

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu secured her place in the Round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu faced off against Estonia's Kristinpa in the women's singles second round, triumphing with a commanding scoreline of 21-5, 21-10.

Sindhu's performance showcased her dominance on the court, as she outplayed her opponent with remarkable precision and agility. The victory not only reflects Sindhu's exceptional talent but also her unwavering spirit as she aims for another Olympic medal.

With this win, Sindhu has successfully made her way to the pre-quarters, where she will continue to compete for a chance at glory. Fans around the world will be eagerly watching as she progresses in the tournament, hoping for her to add another feather to her cap.



