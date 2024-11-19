Rafael Nadal gets emotional tribute from Roger Federer

Hyderabad: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal got an emotional tribute from one of his fiercest-rivals Roger Federer after the southpaw is set to play in his last competitive professional tournament.

Rafael Nadal is set to retire from competitive and professional tennis after the Davis Cup Finals, which will be played in Malaga, Spain, this week. The Davis Cup Finals will be played from November 19 to 24.

Federer took to social media to post an emotional tribute to the 22-time Grand Slam winner and titled it ‘Vamos Rafa.’

Federer said as Nadal prepares to play his last tournament, Federer said he would be cheering for him. “Rafa, I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next,” Federer said.

The 43-year-old reminisced about their first meeting in 2004. They played against each other for the first time in Miami in 2004 where Nadal upset the-then World No. 1 Federer 6-3, 6-3 in the round-of-32. “After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the No. 1 ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world. And I was until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly. All that buzz I’d been hearing about you – about this amazing young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, probably going to win a major someday-it wasn’t just hype,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner added.

Federer added that Nadal made Spain and the world of tennis proud. “We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens. Historic! You made Spain proud, you made the whole tennis world proud,” he added.

Nadal and Federer met 40 times in their career and Nadal had the upper hand with a 24-16 win record over Federer. “You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game, even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge. I keep thinking about the memories we’ve shared. Promoting the sport together,” he added.

The Swiss legend thanked the Spaniard for being by his side in his last professional match – the Laver Cup in 2022. The duo played for Team Europe and helped their team to a win. “My final match. It meant everything to me that you were there by my side- not as my rival but as my doubles partner. Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career,” Federer wrote.