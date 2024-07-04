Rohan Bopanna, Sriram Balaji to compete in two ATP 500 events ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will compete in two ATP Tour events to hone their skills ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The tennis players will be in action in two ATP 500 events—one in Hamburg and the second in Umaag —before the Olympics.



The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved the requests of the two players for assistance for the above two events. They’ll play in both Hamburg and Umaag with their coach and physiotherapist. The duo will then leave to Paris for the Summer Games.



Meanwhile, the MOC also approved requests of shooters Rhythm Sangwan, Sarabjot Singh, Vijayveer and Anish Bhanwala for assistance towards expenses of personal coaches and trainers during the Olympic Training Camp in Volmerange.



The MOC’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), focused on providing assistance to players with the aim of winning an Olympic medal, will cover the cost of all logistics and tournament expenses, including but not limited to the the cost of their flights, boarding and lodging, visa, and local transport, etc.



Meanwhile, skeet shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka will train with personal coaches Riccardo Fillipelli in Arrezo, Italy, and Ennio Falco at the Tiro A Volo Falco range in Capua, Italy, respectively. The training stints have also been approved by the MOC.



Steeplechasers Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary, along with their coach Scott Simmons, will continue their training in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for another 24 days as they aim to get better and finish on the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics.



The women’s relay 4x400m team’s request for assistance to procure equipment and table tennis player Harmeet Desai’s request to support training in Biberach, Germany, and the purchase of various consumables as well as fees for support staff were also approved by the MOC in their latest meeting.

