Sania Mirza's message for World No. 1 Ash Barty on her retirement

India tennis legend Sania Mirza sent her best wishes to World No. 1 Ash Barty who shocked the sporting world by announcing retirement on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Australian tennis star said she was "absolutely spent" and "physically I have nothing more to give". The four-time Grand Slam champion (singles – 3 and doubles – 1) said she was leaving to "chase other dreams".

"What a legend, Ash Barty. Tennis will miss you. Unbelievable role model on and off the court. Good luck mate for this next phase. #inspiration," Sania tweeted.

Apart from Sania, other tennis players also wished Ash for her future. "Happy for Ash Barty, gutted for tennis, what a player," tweeted Andy Murray.

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep, who has had several memorable encounters against Ash on the court, sent out a special message for her rival. "Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears, right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo," former World No. 1 Simona tweeted.







"I'm so happy and I'm so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart, for me as a person, this is right. I know that people may not understand it. I'm OK with that. Because I know that Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don't necessarily involve traveling the world, being away from my family, from my home, which is where I've always wanted to be," Barty said in a social media post.









Earlier this year, Barty became the first home player to win the Australian Open men's or women's singles title in 44 long years. The other two singles major titles that she won were the Roland Garros (2019) – her maiden Grand Slam title – and the Wimbledon in 2021. The only major tournament that she didn't win in the singles category, the US Open, she triumphed in it in the doubles category.

Ash said that her win at the Wimbledon 2021 "changed my perspective" because after achieving her ultimate personal goal in the sport, she still "wasn't quite fulfilled".