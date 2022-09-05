US Open: Not going to cry but disappointed, says Daniil Medvedev after loss to Nick Kyrgios

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev on Sunday said that he won't be crying in a room but he was disappointed after being eliminated from the US Open 2022.

Nick Kyrgios defeated Medvedev in four sets to progress to his maiden US Open quarter-final. After going a set down, the World No.1 fought back to equalise but ended up losing the next two sets.

"Not going to cry in the room, but I'm a little bit disappointed. For few days I'm going to be just a little bit sad, looking at my phone, my laptop or watching some series," Medvedev told reporters after his US Open exit.

Medvedev's 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss meant, he would lose the top ATP rank at the end of the New York Grand Slam.

"It was not the first thing on my mind walking after the match, saying, 'Damn, will not be the World No. 1 any more.' I actually don't know which place I will be. Probably three or four. I guess Carlos (Alcaraz) will pass me. I don't know, actually.

"But that's motivation, try to do better. Obviously, it was the last Slam of the year. Didn't do well enough. Didn't win in Australia when I had the chance. Didn't get the chance to play at Wimbledon. Roland Garros lost the fourth round. Here, the fourth round. Yeah, should do better. Should get more points if I want to be World No. 1 again," said Medvedev in his on-court interview.

NICK KYRGIOS BEATS WORLD NO. 1 DANIIL MEDVEDEV TO MOVE ON TO THE US OPEN QUARTERFINALS‼️ @NickKyrgios | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Rxe8kIuEdI — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022

Either Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, or Casper Ruud will climb to the top of the ATP rankings.



US Open: Kyrgios played like Rafa, Novak, says Medvedev

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Medvedev heaped praise on Kyrgios, saying the Australian player's game on Sunday was on par with the greats like Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"He played quite good in Montreal also. Yeah, it was a high-level match. [I've] played Novak, Rafa. They all play amazing. Nick today played kind of their level, in my opinion. He has a little bit different game because he's not like a grinder in a way. At the same time, he can rally. He's tough to play.

He has an amazing serve. But from baseline, it's not like when the point starts, you know that you have the advantage. He plays good. He has every shot. It was a really high-level match, I mean, from him. If he plays like this until the end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it," the 2021 US Open added further.

Kyrgios is scheduled to next play against Russia's Karen Khachanov in US Open quarters on Tuesday.