Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win first Grand Slam title

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic won the first Grand Slam title of her career after defeating No.6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the 2023 Wimbledon final, here on Saturday.
Vondrousova, who is ranked 42nd in the world, handled the nerves of the occasion better than World No.6 Jabeur to win 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Centre Court.
With this, Vondrousova became the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era, the second ever, after Billie Jean King (1963). The 24-year-old was the second-lowest ranked player to win here, after Serena Williams in 2018.
On the other hand, the 28-year-old Jabeur has now lost all three major finals she has played in.
"This is very, very tough. The most painful loss of my career," said Jabeur, who lost last year's Wimbledon and US Open finals.