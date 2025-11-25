TG stand out at 21st National Masters Aquatic C’ship

Hyderabad: The 21st National Masters Aquatic Championship 2025, organised by the Telangana Swimming Association, concluded on a high note at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli here on Sunday. The three-day championship witnessed impressive performances from seasoned swimmers across the country, with Telangana athletes delivering standout results. Ex-national medalist Sakshi Yadav dominated the women’s 30–34 category by winning three gold medals — in 50m freestyle, 4x50m medley relay and 4x50m freestyle relay. Telangana’s relay team, featuring Sakshi, K. Srinija, J. Bhavani and K. Lavanya, clinched gold in the 4x50m freestyle with a time of 3:19.41, ahead of Maharashtra and Karnataka. In women’s events, Telangana swimmers continued their strong showing. Preeti Ramdas secured silver in both the 100m butterfly (40–45) and 50m butterfly, while Sunitha Reddy added a bronze in the 100m butterfly. In breaststroke events, Ruju Doshi earned a bronze in the 100m breast (50–54) and later a silver in the 50m breast.

Veteran swimmers also shone brightly, with Telangana’s Lakshmi Narayana Kollipara clinching double gold in the 200m and 400m freestyle (80–84). Sekhar Kula Varanasi added another gold for Telangana in the 50m breast (70–74). The championship highlighted the spirit of Masters aquatics, fitness, competitive zeal and lifelong passion for swimming.