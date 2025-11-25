TG’s Pavani shines at World Ability Sport Games 2025

Hyderabad: Parashooter Pavani Banoth of Telangana has brought laurels to the nation by winning an individual bronze medal at the World Ability Sport Games 2025, held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from November 18 to 24. At just 17, Pavani was the youngest competitor in the R4 – 10m Air Rifle Standing Mixed SH2 event, where she secured a commendable third-place finish. Her rise to international success is a testament to perseverance and determination. Coming from modest beginnings, Pavani overcame multiple challenges through sheer grit, transforming setbacks into stepping stones. Supported by Invesco, Alcon and GMMCO—partners of the Aditya Mehta Foundation that nurtures para-athletes—she has steadily climbed the competitive ladder with outstanding consistency.

Pavani trains at the Aditya Mehta Foundation under Coach Vijay Singham, whose guidance has helped shape her into one of India’s most promising young para shooters. Her ability to stay composed under pressure and deliver precise performances has earned admiration across the para-sport community. With her eyes now set on the upcoming Asian Games and the Paralympics 2028, Pavani is all set for intensifying her training, determined to continue making India proud on the world stage. The World Ability Sport Games is one of the most prestigious global stages for para-athletes, celebrating excellence, precision and resilience. Pavani’s accomplishment at such a platform marks not only a sporting triumph but also an emotional milestone in her journey.