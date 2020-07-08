'THALA STORY'- StarSports 1 pays tribute to MS Dhoni on his birthday

MS Dhoni is among the most successful captains in Indian cricket history. In 2008, when he was chosen to lead vivo IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), little did he know the kind of impact he will have on the lives of CSK fans. To celebrate 'Captain Cool's' 39th birthday, Star Sports 1 Tamil teamed up with Sony Music South, and released a music video 'Thala Story' to pay tribute to MSD on his 39th birthday.



The song, sung by Bhavna Balakrishnan, a Star Sports 1 Tamil anchor, is a cover version of the super-hit Vijay Thalapathy song 'Kutty Story' from the movie, 'Master'. Like its predecessor, the 'Thala Story' is a lyrical song that highlights Dhoni's journey through the years.

MSD has almost been an emotion with the Yellow Army. The former Team India captain has entertained the Star Sports 1 Tamil fans many a times with his 'Getthu' (wowesome) performances and it only made sense that an MSD super fan such as Bhavna Balakrishnan came up with something extra special for one of India's most loved legends.

Watch Thala Story:





The song was launched through a friendly banter between Star Sports 1 Tamil and Bhavan Balakrishnan's twitter handle.



SS 1 Tamil:

Bhavna Balakrishnan:



