Thauvin inspires Marseille to win in Ligue 1 opener

Paris: Florian Thauvin came back in style from a 15-month layoff with one goal and two assists as Marseille launched their new Ligue 1 season with a 3-2 win.On Sunday, the French international struck the opener for Andre Villas-Boas' side 20 minutes into the game, before turning provider for center-backDujeCaleta-Car's double in the 27th and 80th minute, reports Xinhua news agency."I'm really happy to have scored. It was a very long time out, the first long injury of my career," Thauvin told Telefoot after the match.

"I admit I went through a difficult period but I worked a lot and I'm proud because I didn't give up. I think I'm at 70 or 80 per cent," he added. "But if you had told me after so long without playing I was going to be at this level, I would have signed right away. RomainFaivre scored for the hosts in first half stoppage time, and GaetanCharbonnier's goal in the 89th minute caused Marseille a few nervy moments, but it was not enough to take the win away from last season's runners-up.