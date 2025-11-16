The spill of excellence is gone: Backlash erupts as India slip to 30-run loss at Eden Gardens

India's unexpected 30-run loss to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens has sparked a wave of frustration and criticism from fans across social media.

What was meant to be a comfortable outing for the home team turned into a moment for serious reflection, with several fans questioning the team’s approach, preparation, and temperament under spin-friendly conditions.

Despite being dismissed for 159 on Day 1 after choosing to bat first, World Test Championship winners South Africa staged a remarkable comeback to beat India by 30 runs in the first Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 124, South Africa bowled out India for just 93 in 35 overs on Day 3.

The 30-run victory also marked South Africa’s first Test win in India in 15 years, with the visitors now leading the two-match series 1-0. Additionally, this is the first-ever Test in India where all four innings were sub-200, the 12th in Test cricket history and the first since 1959.

Many fans felt the loss was a result of complacency and poor tactical choices. A recurring theme among the reactions was India’s weakening ability to play spin. One fan wrote on X, "India's weakness of batting spin is now getting completely exposed. We got whitewashed against NZ at home last year. But this is a problem which was hidden because of the extraordinary skills of our spinners."

"The fact is today that we can survive for longer on bouncy & greener pitches than on rank square turners. A solid defence, plus precise shot selection, is required in the subcontinent. Must say we are nowhere a good side at home anymore on turners," the post read further.

Fans argued that India’s spinners have often masked the deeper batting issues, but this defeat has stripped away those illusions. Referencing the repeated pattern of collapses, one fan said the team no longer has the steady batting it once did, “Indian batsmen are not that great anymore in playing spin. The older days of Pujara, Rahane and co. are gone.”

Some also criticised team selection and pitch preparation, recalling the earlier whitewash by New Zealand at home,“This is so much deserved when you don’t learn from your mistakes and play on pitches like this even after the 3-0 NZ whitewash at home.”

"Pujara, Virat, Rahane... spill of excellence is gone. We get trapped ourselves. Happened with NZ, happened with SA," a fan said.

Another fan said, "30 run win at Eden? Thats not an upset, thats a statement." A user said, "what a match this was , gambhir adds another humiliating loss."

Yet amidst all the criticism of India, there was praise for South Africa’s grit and leadership. Many applauded Temba Bavuma for inspiring the visitors to a disciplined win. A user wrote, "Hats off to SA! My respect for Bavuma increases plentiful! India’s frailties against spin exposed once again!”

"You have to appreciate Temba Bavuma with a separate tweet and slander Gambhir with a separate tweet," another user said. "He should be called IRON MAN! Silent and stubborn and brings the results... His gritty knock also made the difference against this clueless Indian batting T20 line-up's chase! Congrats," a fan wrote.

With the series now tilted in South Africa’s favour, India face mounting pressure to regroup quickly and respond strongly in the second Test, scheduled fpr November 22 in Guwahati.