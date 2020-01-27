'There will never be another Kobe,' tributes pour as NBA superstar Bryant dies in helicopter crash

The entire sports fraternity woke up to the terrible news of the passing of the National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Kobe Bryant at the age of 41. The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Bryant was among the nine people including his 14-year-old daughter who died in a private helicopter crash in California.

The chopper appeared to slam into the hillside and burst into flames. It is believed that the crash occurred as dense fog blanketed the area of the crash. The chopper reportedly went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 EST Sunday morning, but nobody on the ground was hurt.

The five-time NBA champion, who played for the Lakers throughout his career, entered the big world of NBA straight after his high school and is considered as one of the greatest to have played the sport.

There have been moments of silence observed at basketball games across the US.

Several celebrities from diverse sports have been pouring tributes for the basketball champion conveying shock at his sudden death.

"RIP Kobe Bryant 1978-2020. Sports Icon,' tweeted Liverpool FC for Bryant, who had been a loyal supporter of the Premier League side.





RIP Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.

An inspiration to so many













"IF YOU'RE AFRAID TO FAIL, THEN YOU'ER PROBABLY GOING TO FAIL."

Absolutely gutting. There will never be another Kobe. A total inspiration on and off the court,Rest easy#RIPMamba





Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter.

My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world. #KobeBryant





Shocked and sad to know about the demises of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a fatal helicopter crash. Deepest condolences to his family and those who travelled with him #RIPKobe — Mohammed Azharuddin





Your loss puts everything in perspective.

Thank you for inspiring so many of us to follow our dreams — Simona Halep





Soon after the news broke about Bryant's fatal helicopter crash, thousands of fans gathered outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to pay tribute.

Bryant was also remembered at the Grammy Awards that co-incidentally were being held at the very time at the Los Angeles Lakers' stadium.

"We're all feeling crazy sadness right now. Earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," said Grammys host Alicia Keys.

Meanwhile, the NBA released a statement stating it was "devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna" aged 13.

"For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning," the statement said.

Bryant, who graced the NAB with his presence for two decades, retired as a Los Angeles Lakers legend in April 2016.

His achievements included being the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player and two-time NBA Finals MVP. He was also a two-time Olympic champion and was declared the NBA scoring champion as many times.

The basketball veteran had also won an Oscar for a best short animated film in 2018 for Dear Basketball, a five-minute film based on a love letter to the sport he had written in 2015. Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, have three other daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.