This Indian Bowler Is Now World’s No.1 T20I Spinner

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is now the No.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world. He is the third Indian to reach this spot after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi.

Chakaravarthy has been a regular in India’s T20I team for the last year. He impressed in the Champions Trophy 2025 and Asia Cup, taking wickets against UAE and Pakistan. In India’s opener against UAE, he took 1/4, and against Pakistan, he took 1/24 in four overs.

His consistent form helped him overtake New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy. Duffy is now second, West Indies’ Akeal Hosein is third, and Australia’s Adam Zampa is fourth.

Chakaravarthy’s rise shows his class and consistency as India’s top T20I spinner.