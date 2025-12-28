Thrilling matches mark start of TG Gold Cup

Warangal: The Telangana Gold Cup 2025–26 Tournament was formally inaugurated on Sunday at the Kakatiya University Grounds, Warangal, marking the start of another competitive domestic cricket season under the aegis of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA). The inauguration was conducted by members of the TCA Managing Committee, including Nune Balraj, Vice Chairman, Dharam Guruva Reddy, General Secretary, G. Premender Reddy, Governing Council Member, Dr P. Vijaychander Reddy, Vice President, and Member Dr Kali Prasad. Competitive action marked the opening day with two East Zone league matches producing decisive results.

East Zone League Matches Brief Scores

TCA Khammam: 177/5 in 20 overs (Imran Shaik 75*, Surya KSP 27; Varun Teja 3/30) beat TCA Hanamkonda: 102/9 in 14.4 overs (Suresh 27; Pagidi Karunakar 4/14) by 75 runs. Man of the Match: Imran Shaik (TCA Khammam).

TCA Mulugu: 67/8 in 15 overs (Rana Prathap 18; Lokesh Bhukya 3/11, R. Suresh 3/13) lost to TCA Mahabubabad: 68/2 in 8.4 overs (Ganesh K 36) by 8 wickets. Man of the Match: R. Suresh (TCA Mahabubabad).