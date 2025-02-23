Today we step out to conquer another opponent: Hardik's stern message ahead of Pak clash

Dubai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that Men in Blue will step out to conquer another opponent in their quest to become champion again ahead of the high-stakes clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma-led side will face Pakistan in their second Group A encounter at Dubai International Stadium in the hope of securing the semi-final berth in the eight-team tournament.

India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening match while Mohammad Rizwan-led team faced a setback against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi.

In a video shared by BCCI on their website, Pandya vowed to achieve great heights in the new year with another Champions Trophy title.

"They said, life for me had come a full circle. They said, from here on, there was no looking back. I had won them back. A new year, a new tournament and a new challenge await us. Our quest to become champions once again has begun. Today we step out yet again to start fresh. To conquer another day and to conquer another opponent. Chapter 2 in the Champions Trophy awaits. Get ready and fasten your seatbelts for a contest that needs no introductions. We are ready. Are you?" said Pandya in a video.

India have been unbeaten against Pakistan in the last six ODIs since 2018. Their last against Pakistan in the format came in 2017 when they lost the Champions trophy title clash at The Oval.

Both teams faced each other in the ODI for the last time in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad where hosts registered an emphatic seven-wicket win to keep their undefeated run intact in the tournament against Pakistan.

In Champions Trophy history, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times, starting in 2004. Their most recent encounter was in the 2017 final, where Pakistan emerged victorious by 180 runs. India currently trail Pakistan 2-3 in their head-to-head record in the tournament.