Unbeaten Indian hockey team gears up for Super4s challenge at Women’s Asia Cup

New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will look to continue their unbeaten run as they gear up for the Super4s stage of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou.

India will face tough competition against hosts China, defending champions Japan, and Korea in this crucial phase of the tournament.

India finished on top of Pool B with seven points from three games. They began their campaign with a resounding 11-0 victory over Thailand, followed by a thrilling 2-2 draw against Japan, and wrapped up their Pool stage with an emphatic 12-0 win against Singapore.

For India, forwards Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan have been in stellar form, scoring five goals each in the Pool stage, and will be expected to continue their scoring touch as the team battles for a spot in the Final.

The Super4s stage will see each team — India, China, Japan, and Korea — play against each other once. The top two sides will qualify for the Final, while the other two will play 3rd/4th place match. India will open their Super4s campaign against Korea on 10th September, before taking on China on 11th September and Japan on 13th September.

India enter the Super4s on the back of strong momentum, while Korea managed two wins and a loss in their Pool stage. Significantly, in their last five meetings, India have held the upper hand with three wins, while Korea have managed one victory, and one match ended in a draw — giving the Indian side a psychological edge.

Speaking ahead of the Super4s, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Coach Harendra Singh said, "We are pleased with the way the team has started the tournament. The players have shown good intent, maintained discipline, and capitalised on our attacking opportunities. The pool stage gave us a good platform to build momentum and test ourselves against different styles of play. However, the Super4s stage will be a different challenge altogether as we face strong opponents like Korea, China, and Japan.

"Our focus will be on sticking to our structure, being sharp in defence, and making the most of our chances in front of goal. We know that in this stage there is little room for error, so consistency and composure will be key. The players are motivated; they understand the responsibility of wearing the Indian jersey, and they are eager to continue the momentum. If we play to our potential and trust our process, I am confident we can achieve the results we are aiming for."