UP Yoddhas Defeat Tamil Thalaivas 39-22 in PKL Season 12

UP Yoddhas showed complete dominance as they defeated Tamil Thalaivas 39-22 in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12. This big 17-point win was their third victory of the season and their first after five matches. Both raiders and defenders worked together to secure two important points.

The Yoddhas were better in every area. They had more successful raids (15 vs 9), higher raid success rate (36.59% vs 22.5%), better raid strike rate (43.9% vs 27.5%), longer raid streaks (9 vs 2), more successful tackles (15 vs 10), and a higher tackle success rate (71.43% vs 40%).

It was true teamwork. Every player in the Starting 7 made an impact. Raiders Gagan Gowda and Bhavani Rajput scored seven and six points. Captain Sumit Sangwan and vice-captain Ashu Singh added nine points together. Shivam Choudhary scored five points, while Mahender Singh and Hitesh added seven more in defence.

The first half ended 15-10 in favour of the Yoddhas. In the second half, coach Jasveer Singh’s team pulled away strongly, scoring 22 points while the Thalaivas managed only 11. With both attack and defence in top form, the Yoddhas finished with a commanding win.