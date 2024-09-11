Live
USA name Pochettino as head coach of men's soccer team
Chicago: Mauricio Pochettino has been named as the head coach of the US men's national soccer team. He will lead the team into the FIFA World Cup 2026 on home soil.
America will co-host the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and Mexico.
The Argentinian's first match at the helm of America will take place on October 12 against Panama in Austin, Texas after successful coaching spells in Spain, England, and France dating back to his managerial debut at RCD Espanyol in 2009.
"Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams. His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage," U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker in a statement.
The 52-year-old began his managerial career with Espanyol in La Liga before moving to the Premier League, where he made a significant impact with Southampton and later Tottenham Hotspur.
At Spurs, he guided the team to their first UEFA Champions League Final in 2019 and consistently achieved top-four finishes in the Premier League.
After his successful tenure in England, Pochettino took the reins at Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions, while also leading the team to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.
Prior to becoming a manager in 2009, Pochettino enjoyed a 17-year playing career that took him from his native Argentina and on to Spain and France. He played for clubs such as Newell's Old Boys, Espanyol, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bordeaux.