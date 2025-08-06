Live
- Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line Launch on August 10: Route, Timings, and Fares
- Country Delight Launches High Protein Cow Milk with 2X (30g) Protein — A Game-Changer in India’s Protein Revolution
- How to Prevent Clogged Pores and Breakouts Naturally
- TN Guv reserves Kalaignar University Bill for President’s consideration
- GATE 2026 Registration Starts on 25 August: Check Eligibility, Dates, New Subjects
- Apple Quietly Builds ChatGPT Rival with “Answer Engine” for iPhone Users
- Congress party states Mahadharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over BC reservations
- Raymond Realty Q1 profit, sales bookings fall by around 50 pc
- BLT Logistics IPO Subscribed Over 7.5 Times on Day 2; GMP ₹15, Listing on August 11
- Rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana
Vaughan’s honest admission : ‘England panicked, just needed one partnership’
London: Former captain Michael Vaughan feels England panicked on the final day of the fifth Test against India in the absence of inspirational skipper...
London: Former captain Michael Vaughan feels England panicked on the final day of the fifth Test against India in the absence of inspirational skipper Ben Stokes, with only 35 runs needed to win and four wickets in hand.
England eventually lost the match by six runs as India made a stunning comeback to draw the five-match series 2-2 on Monday. “...Ben Stokes in that team, England would’ve won this Test match.
He plays such a big role in this team, the mentality... England did panic (on the fifth morning).
“They just needed one partnership. They panicked in the way that they can with the way that they play, they play with a huge amount of aggressiveness. Yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, the Harry Brook dismissal did cause that collapse, but it’s the way England play,” Vaughan told BBC’s Test Match Special.
Stokes, who played a pivotal role for England with both bat and ball, missed the fifth Test due to a shoulder injury, while pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse were rested.
Vaughan said the thrilling series against India should be a perfect preparation for England for the this year’s Ashes in Australia, starting in November. “It’s been a tremendous five matches for England. You’ve got to be realistic, this week they were down to 10 men, lost one of their bowlers early, and not got Ben Stokes. You’re looking at the team going to Australia and I think there’s more pieces in place.
“We’ll arrive in Perth for that first Test and know the top seven. It’s just a matter of the bowling attack and getting that right. Clearly Ben Stokes is going to have
to get fit.