Visakhapatnam IND Vs Aus T20 tickets are being sold out rapidly

VISAKHAPATNAM: The tickets for the first India-Australia T20 match, scheduled to be held on the 23rd of this month at YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakha, have been selling rapidly. The online ticket sale through Paytm has already ended under the ACA. On Friday, five thousand tickets were sold through the counters in six different denominations. Special counters were set up at YSR Stadium, as well as at Municipal Stadiums in Town Kottra Road and Gajuwaka.

The ticket prices ranged from a minimum of Rs. 600 to a maximum of Rs. 6000. Tickets priced at Rs. 1500, Rs. 2000, Rs. 3000, and Rs. 3500 were sold separately for women and men in three different areas. Fans flocked to the ticket centers in large numbers starting Friday morning. SR Gopinath Reddy, the ACA Apex Council Secretary, personally inspected the ticket sales at YSR Stadium B ground.



He expressed his gratitude to Collector A. Mallikarjuna and CP Ravi Shankar for their efforts in organizing the ticket sales without any difficulties. Additionally, on the day of the match (23rd of this month), there will be an opportunity to exchange the tickets at the stadium itself. He further stated that tickets will continue to be sold in six denominations offline on Saturday through the respective counters.