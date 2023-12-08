  • Menu
Vizag to host 28th national carrom tourney

Vijayawada: Vizag is hosting the 28th All India Federation Cup Carrom tournament 2023-24 from December 10 to 13 at the GITAM, KRM, Indoor stadium, Rushikonda. As many as 400 carrom players from across the country will take part in the national event which will be held for both men and women.

The Men’s team members are Ch Janardhan Reddy, YSD Ramesh, Sk Md Sadiq, PJR Reddy, P Srinivasa Rao, MVB Kaleswara Rao, K Umamaheswara Rao and N Venkaiah. The Women’s team members are A Bhavani, MSK Harika, B Navya, V Written, T Tanuja, N Nirmala, Ch Sudha and T Rajeswari. These players will represent Andhra Pradesh in the national tournament, said Sk Abdul Jaleel, General Secretary, Andhra State Carrom Association in a press release on Thursday.

