- Four of family from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in Varanasi room
- SC to hear CID's petition to cancel Naidu's bail in skill development case
- BJP MPs Resigning After Assembly Poll Wins Urged To Vacate Delhi Bungalows Within 30 Days
- Visakhapatnam: City of destiny gears up for op-demo
- Accused In Rape Case Commits Suicide After Acid Attack On Victim
- Air quality remains 'very poor', Delhi records min temp of 9.4
- 3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya
- JSP-TDP alliance will form govt in AP in 2024: Pawan
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 08 December, 2023
- Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gets a second chance to serve as Minister
Vizag to host 28th national carrom tourney
Vijayawada: Vizag is hosting the 28th All India Federation Cup Carrom tournament 2023-24 from December 10 to 13 at the GITAM, KRM, Indoor stadium, Rushikonda. As many as 400 carrom players from across the country will take part in the national event which will be held for both men and women.
The Men’s team members are Ch Janardhan Reddy, YSD Ramesh, Sk Md Sadiq, PJR Reddy, P Srinivasa Rao, MVB Kaleswara Rao, K Umamaheswara Rao and N Venkaiah. The Women’s team members are A Bhavani, MSK Harika, B Navya, V Written, T Tanuja, N Nirmala, Ch Sudha and T Rajeswari. These players will represent Andhra Pradesh in the national tournament, said Sk Abdul Jaleel, General Secretary, Andhra State Carrom Association in a press release on Thursday.
