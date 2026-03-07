WC XI push hurt my NZ series game: Samson

Mumbai: Opener Sanju Samson on Thursday conceded that the thought of cementing his place in India’s playing 11 for the T20 World Cup forced him to overreach in the preceding home T20I series against New Zealand, leading to a string of low-scores. Samson misfired against the Kiwis, as

Ishan Kishan overtook him and opened with Abhishek Sharma initially in the ongoing T20 World Cup. But the Kerala batter brought back to break the sequence of left-handers in the eleven, and he rewarded the management with two half-centuries in a row, with the latest being a fluent match-winning 89 off only 42 balls against England here in the semifinals.

“I think that was very challenging for me. I definitely wanted to come and do what I am trying to do now for the country, contribute and win games in the (T20) World Cup,” Samson, who had also made an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in the previous match, told reporters in the pre-match press meet.