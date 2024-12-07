'We are not a massive team', says Man Utd manager Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has claimed that his side is 'not a massive team' and only a 'massive club'.

United have shown improvement since Erik ten Hag's dismissal on October 28. However, Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal, coupled with other results, has seen them move up just one spot to 13th in the Premier League standings since Ten Hag's departure.

Amorim, whose side faces Nottingham Forest on Saturday, acknowledged that Arsenal were the superior team and described the defeat as a reality check.

"That is very clear. We are a massive club but we are not a massive team. We know it, so there is no problem to say it," he said.

Amorim, who took charge as United manager on 11 November, insists the club should not lower their ambitions. He acknowledged that the club’s rich history ensures expectations will always remain high.

"We're not one of the best teams in the league. We have to say and think that clearly," he said.

"But (in) our past, our club is maybe the best one in the league. So here we have a problem. We have to focus on the little details, then we will improve as a team."

At the outset of his tenure, Amorim emphasised the importance of hard work from his players.

In recent years, United’s squad has faced criticism for a perceived lack of effort during a tumultuous period marked by frequent managerial changes.

Currently, the challenge lies in the packed schedule. Amorim has overseen 11 games in just 37 days since taking charge, compared to seven matches for his former club, Sporting, over the same period. This intense fixture list has hindered fitness development, which Amorim believes is essential before the team can become truly competitive again.

"If we want to win the Premier League, we have to run like mad dogs. Even with the best starting XI on the planet, without running they will win nothing," said Amorim.

Amorim has stressed to his players that it is more important to applaud Manchester United fans after defeats than after victories.

The issue arose after striker Marcus Rashford left the field ahead of his teammates following the loss at the Emirates Stadium, drawing criticism.

Without naming Rashford specifically, Amorim stated that recognising the supporters who stand by the team is crucial, especially in challenging times.

"We have to do it," he said. "Especially when we lose. Everyone has to do it. It has to be like that."