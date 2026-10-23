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'We are really looking forward to it': Harleen eyes inaugural Women's Champions Trophy
In Short
India, who won the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025, will aim to build on that success as they begin their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe on Friday.
Vadodara: India batter Harleen Deol said being world champions brings 'a little pressure' but is also a privilege as the team looks ahead to the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in India from February 14 to 28, 2027.
India, who won the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025, will aim to build on that success as they begin their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe on Friday.
"Definitely, we’re looking forward to it. Obviously we are world champions, and obviously that adds a little pressure on us, and it’s a privilege, and we’re grateful for it, and we’re really looking forward to the cycle,” Harleen told broadcasters ahead of the match.
The inaugural edition of the Women’s Champions Trophy will be another major assignment for India, who will look to establish the right combinations and strengthen their preparations in the 50-over format.
Harleen said the team had been considering different combinations and approaches, while acknowledging that the time available before the tournament was limited.
“We’ve just collected a few thoughts, and we’ve just collected a few mix here and there, and we're looking for the combinations differently. So we’ve got very little time for the Champions Trophy, and obviously it’s not the part I am looking at. We’re just looking at the opportunities and all that stuff; rest will happen,” she said.
The Indian batter also stressed that her priority remained performing well for the team, irrespective of the position she was asked to play.
“My role is very simple in my head. I just have to do well; that’s it. So no matter which position you’re playing in and where you’re playing, it doesn’t matter. The only thing which matters is adapting the conditions well and doing well. That’s it,” Harleen said.
India enter the ODI series after a dominant performance in the T20I leg, having swept Zimbabwe 3-0. The hosts won the first match by four wickets, the second by nine wickets and the third by 92 runs.
Harleen said the T20I series had helped the team gain familiarity with Zimbabwe and work on its approach ahead of the 50-over matches.
“We’ve just had a look at the T20 series, so probably we’re a little more familiar with the T20 side. So obviously we worked upon a few things on how to approach them, and the preparation has worked well for us because we saw the T20 series, and we’re really looking forward to this,” she said.
India will look to carry their winning momentum into the ODI format and begin the series on a positive note, while Zimbabwe will aim to put up a stronger challenge after losing all three T20Is.
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