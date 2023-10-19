Will stick with winning combination: Paras

Pune: Aiming for their fourth consecutive victory in World Cup, India would not tinker with their winning combination in the clash against Bangladesh, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said on Wednesday, suggesting that the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami would continue to warm the bench.

Mhambrey said the team has taken tough decision to bench players of the caliber of Shami, Suryakumar and Ravichandran Ashwin but the choices have been keeping in mind the best interest of the side. "It is important to maintain the start. As of now, there is no discussion of rotation from our point of view. We want to carry this momentum to the next game as well," Mhambrey said.

Mohammed Siraj has done well in company of Jasprit Bumrah, leaving no space for Shami and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's dazzling show has sidelined Ashwin. Mhambrey acknowledged that it is difficult to see a quality fast bowler like Shami not getting a game so far in the World Cup, adding that the team management has had conversations with the player. "Honestly, it is never easy to see. But right now the conversations are on, we had a clear chat with him. Whenever we select a squad the message from us is clear that we pick a team we feel is the best for that wicket," Mhambrey said.