With Asian Games’ 4 medals in kitty, Esha sets sights on Paris Olympics

Career Feats

♦ 2023 August: Gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team with Shiva Narwal, in ISSF World Championship in Baku

♦ 2020 January: Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

♦ 2019 January: Gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol in the under-17 category at the second edition of Khelo India Youth Games

♦ 2019 July: Silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany

An 18-year-old shooter Esha Singh expressed great satisfaction with her performance, securing a gold and three silver medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. This achievement has encouraged her to set her sights even higher as she begins her journey to qualify for the Paris Olympics slated for next year. In August 2023, Esha Singh along with Shiva Narwal won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Speaking to The Hans India, from Delhi- while on her way home, Esha Singh says, “I don’t anticipate any added pressure as I pursue my dream of winning an Olympic medal. I will persistently dedicate myself to achieving that aspiration as well. Even in the Asian Games, although I was very excited, I was very neutral about the result.”

“In the Asian Games, I had a unique and challenging experience, with particularly tough competition from the Chinese and Koreans. I’m proud that I was able to deliver such a remarkable performance,” she remarked.

She also commented on the Asian Games, saying, “The Asian Games were impeccably organised, providing me with a unique and memorable experience.” The champion shooter, mentored by Ved Prakash, said she obtained her training in ‘GUN FOR GLORY’, Shooting Academy started by the shooter Gagan Narang, silver medalist in the Men’s 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

“My father played a pivotal role in my journey, providing unwavering encouragement for my pursuit of sports, which ignited a profound excitement within me. At the tender age of nine, I embarked on my training journey in shooting, guided not only by my father’s unwavering support but also by the enthusiastic encouragement of one of his dear friends. Their combined influence has been instrumental in shaping my passion and dedication for the sport,” said Esha Singh.

Talking about her interest in shooting, she says, “Among the plethora of sports available, my choice to pursue shooting stands out due to its distinctive and unique nature. This sport captivated my interest primarily because of its stationary and controlled characteristics, which resonate with my personal preferences and fascination.”

Esha, upon her return to home, attributed her success in the Asian Games to the invaluable technical adjustments made by her coach, Ved Prakash. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to him by dedicating her medals in his honour. Her upcoming significant endeavour is the Asian Championship scheduled to take place in South Korea next month, and she will be re-joining the national training camp in just a few days to prepare diligently for this event.