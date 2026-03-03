Women's Asian Cup: India to launch Asian Cup journey in Perth against Vietnam

Perth: After four years of hurt, the Indian senior women’s national team is finally ready to begin its AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 journey against Vietnam at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday in Perth, Australia, starting its campaign with a clash against Vietnam.

The Blue Tigresses' World Cup dream came to a grinding halt in their own backyard when the team pulled out of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022. However, their magnificent performance in the qualifiers last year has now given them a second shot. This marks the first time India have qualified for the Asian Cup on merit.

Amelia Valverde, who was appointed the head coach of the Indian women’s team earlier this year, brushed past heartbreaks. “That was four years ago. There are no coincidences in life, though, and we are back here again with a chance to prove ourselves. This is a new opportunity for us to represent our team in the best possible manner," the Costa Rican coach was quoted as saying by the AIFF on Tuesday.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup presents an opportunity for the 12 participating nations, as the four semifinalists will gain direct entry to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027. Two out of the four losing quarterfinalists will compete to determine the two remaining direct qualifiers from Asia. The remaining two teams will proceed to the Play-off Tournament, which can also afford them an entry to the world's biggest competition.

The Blue Tigresses, 67th in the FIFA Rankings, have had a 52-day camp spanning three continents to prepare for the Asian Cup.

Valverde said, “We have worked very hard in the last few weeks, and the motivation is high within the team to get the best possible result for India.

While they began their camp in Gurugram and then shifted their base to Antalya, Türkiye, the Blue Tigresses arrived in Perth three weeks prior to the Asian Cup as part of their acclimatisation.

“The preparations have been very good so far. We have been here for the last three weeks, which has been very helpful for the team,” said Valverde. “We know our responsibilities, and that is to put the best version of ourselves on the pitch.”

The Blue Tigresses' head coach was respectful of opponents Vietnam at the pre-match press conference. “They are a team with a lot of quality because they played the last World Cup and they’ve been with the same coach (Mai Đức Chung) for a long time, playing many matches under him,” said Valverde.

“We are well aware of the kind of opposition we’re facing. But our job is to exhibit the best version of the Indian team, and make sure there’s no doubt that we will be out there to compete and give our best,” she said.

India captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam was one of the players who had experienced the heartbreak in 2022. However, she echoed her coach’s feelings about the Asian Cup. “We have prepared very well. The squad is ready, and we are fully focused on giving our best performance at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup,” she said. “We came here three weeks before, and I think it was a good decision from the federation to send us here early. It was an advantage to adapt to the weather, and we are now ready for the challenges.”

Vietnam head coach Mai Đức Chung was cautious, yet optimistic of his side’s fortunes Down Under. “We have had good preparation, but we will be facing strong teams,” said Mai. “We have to try to match them. What we have prepared, we will show tomorrow on the pitch.

“It’s difficult to say much in advance, but we know we have to try very hard. We are very happy with the squad’s readiness," the Vietnamese coach added.

India are in a tough Group C with former winners Japan and Chinese Taipei as the other contestants in the four-team group, with the top two teams and the best third-placed team qualifying for the quarterfinals.



