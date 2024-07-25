World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics 2024

Italian tennis player and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics 2024 due to illness.

Sinner took to social media to announce his withdrawal and said due to tonsillitis, he would not be able to take part in the Summer Games. He was to take part in men’s singles and also in doubles, partnering Lorenzo Musetti.



Sinner added to the illustrious list of players who will not be in action at the Olympics this year. Apart from Sinner, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, World No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu and Ben Shelton will miss the Paris Olympics due to various reasons.



The Italian tennis player became World No. 1 after his semifinal appearance at the French Open 2024 and after Novak Djokovic withdrew due to an injury.



Djokovic, meanwhile, will be the top seed at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men’s singles event.



Sinner won the Australian Open earlier this year. Taking to social media, the Italian said he was pulling out of the Olympics on the advice of his doctor. “I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games. After a good week of clay training, I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit, the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



He added that it was a huge disappointment to miss out on the Summer Games, as it was one of the main goals he had set for himself. “Missing the Games is a huge disappointment, as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home,” he added in the post.



Roland Garros, the home for the French Open, will be the venue for the tennis tournament. The first round begins on July 27 while the gold medal matches will be played on August 4.

