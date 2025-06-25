Live
Yashasvi Jaiswal Faces Criticism for Dropped Catches in Leeds Test
Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is under fire for missing four catches in the ongoing Leeds Test against England. His poor fielding is helping England stay strong, with the opposition close to victory. England’s Duckett and Root are batting well, while India struggles to take wickets.
Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is hampering Team India's chances of victory with his poor fielding. He is facing criticism for missing not two but four catches in the ongoing Leeds Test against England. After dropping three catches in the first innings, this Team India opener failed to take a crucial catch in the second innings. Duckett was batting at 97 runs when he missed the catch.
When India was struggling for wickets, Jaiswal was dropping catches. Duckett played a pull shot in the bowling of Siraj. The timing was not right, and the ball rose high. Jaiswal, who was fielding at mid-wicket, ran and dived but could not catch it. With this, the England opener, who was still at 97, moved closer to a century.
Duckett went on to score a century, and India lost the match to England.