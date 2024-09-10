Zim Afro T10: NY Lagos Strikers complete squad with addition of Avishka Fernando

Harare: NY Lagos Strikers announced the complete 16-member squad for the upcoming Zim Afro T10 tournament. Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando is one of the noteworthy additions to the striker’s squad.

Since the team’s most recent additions of Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando, Asif Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Najibullah Zadran, Akhilesh Bodugum and Oshane Thomas who have given it new vitality and strategic depth, the Strikers are slated to enjoy a competitive advantage with their latest additions throughout the event.

Thisara Perera shared thoughts on Fernando and team’s composition, saying, “I see this as a rewarding experience for the exposure that NY Lagos Strikers can have and achieve. Especially with Avishka’s addition, we can definitely be assured we will have a good and exciting season.”

In addition to showcasing Fernando's inclusion, the lineup now includes promising players such as Raveesh Sathsara, Joshua Bishop, Matullah Khan, Newman Nyamhuri, Nyasha Mayavo, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, and Ryan Burl. These new additions are expected to bring both skill and versatility to the team, enhancing their prospects in the Zim Afro T10 league.

Head coach Chaminda Vaas showcased his excitement on the latest talent additions. "The purpose of our new lineup is to experiment with various approaches and plans. We aim to adapt more quickly to the tournament’s obstacles thanks to the varied skill sets and experiences that each player will offer. The goal of this strategic reorganisation is to provide us more chances to profit from various match scenarios," he said.

Sagar Khanna, owner of NY Lagos Strikers on the newest lineup additions, added, “I am really excited about the new players we have added for the tournament. These guys have the skill and drive that we need to improve. It is important to find the right balance and I have no doubt that these newest additions will work in unison with our plans.”

NY Lagos Strikers squad: Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando, Asif Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Najibullah Zadran, Akhilesh Bodugum, Oshane Thomas, Avishka Fernando, Raveesh Sathsara, Joshua Bishop, Matullah Khan, Newman Nyamhuri, Nyasha Mayavo, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, Ryan Burl.