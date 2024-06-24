Live
10,000 kms of rural roads to be upgraded in TN at outlay of Rs 4,000 cr: Stalin
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Monday said, upgradation of 10,000 kms of rural roads at an outlay of Rs.4,000 crore, would be completed in the state.
Announcing this in the Assembly, CM Stalin said that in the coming two years, under the Chief Minister’s Village Roads Improvement Scheme, 10,000 kms of rural roads would be upgraded at an investment of Rs.4,000 crore.
CM Stalin said there are 1.38 lakh kms of rural roads in Tamil Nadu and Rs.4,000 crore was allocated to upgrade 10,000 kms of village and rural roads and work on 8,120 km has been completed so far.
CM Stalin also said that during the last three years, sanctions had been given to lay 16,596 kms of roads and to build 425 bridges in the villages near cities at an outlay of Rs.9,324.49 crore.
The project will continue to be implemented.