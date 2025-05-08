India Cybersecurity Symposium 2025 unites top tech leaders

New Delhi: The CIO Association hosted the India Cybersecurity Symposium 2025 at Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi, convening over 300 CIOs, CISOs, and DPOs under the theme “Securing the Nation & Enterprises.” The high-impact event featured keynote addresses, expert panels, and strategic sessions aimed at reinforcing India’s cybersecurity posture.

Lt. Gen. MU Nair (Retd.), National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India, headlined the event as Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker, emphasising cybersecurity as a national imperative. Industry luminaries and senior government officials shared insights on cyber threats, AI governance, data privacy, and digital resilience. The symposium also showcased over 25 innovative technologies and hosted 12 deep-dive knowledge sessions, marking a significant step in collaborative cybersecurity leadership.