Chandrababu welcomes LG Electronics setting up manufacturing unit in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his delight at the decision of LG Electronics to establish a new manufacturing unit in the state. In a recent tweet, Naidu announced that the company has signed an agreement aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global manufacturing hub, backed by an investment of over ₹5,800 crore in Sri City. The project is expected to create over 2,500 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Eli Electronics will receive 100 per cent incentives under the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) for this initiative. Naidu noted that this development signifies the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the industrial growth of Andhra Pradesh. He shared a photo taken following the foundation stone ceremony, which was laid by LG Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh in Sri City today.