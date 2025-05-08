Live
Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Warns Against Spreading False Propaganda on "Operation Sindoor"
Highlights
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has issued a strong warning against the spread of fake news and false propaganda related to "Operation Sindoor," India's military response to terrorist bases in Pakistan
After India initiated Operation Sindoor and attacked Pakistan terror bases along the LOC, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has issued a warning against spreading false propaganda about India’s military operation.
The Bureau has clarified that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news or false information, even on social media, through posts or shares.
It stated that social media is being closely monitored, and individuals sharing such messages can report their details via WhatsApp at the number 8712672222.
