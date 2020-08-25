107 die as Coronavirus cases move close to 6,000 mark in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: A total of 5,951 Covid-19 cases including 14 from outside the State was the tally on Tuesday in the State of Tamil Nadu. In this, there were 3,615 men and 2,336 women who were affected. Chennai had 1,270 cases which were a negligible dip from Monday's figure of 1,278. 6,721 people have lost their lives so far out of which the Tuesday tally was 107. The total figure of active cases for the State stood at 3,91,303. 3,32,454 people have been treated and sent home, and 52,128 are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the e-pass system which has been prevailing in Tamil Nadu for travel between districts is expected to be continued. This is despite the advisory given by the Centre to halt this method as it was creating impediments in the movement of goods and services from outside Tamil Nadu into its various parts. The government, however, is of the opinion that with the cases continuing to stay high, precautions are necessary.

However, with neighbouring Puducherry discontinuing e-passes for entry into the Union Territory, it has created a new kind of confusion as to the police outposts at the Tamil Nadu border are sending back the visitors, owing to lack of clarity on the movement of passengers.