1450 New MBBS Slots Would Be Added In Tamil Nadu

The state's total number of medical seats would rise to 9,100 with the addition of 1,450 MBBS seats. With the sanctioning of 150 seats in each of the four new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu by the Union health ministry, the total number of new MBBS seats in the colleges has grown to 1,450. The Union health ministry has sanctioned 150 extra seats in the four new government medical colleges at Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, and Ariyalur, according to Tamil Nadu state Health Minister Ma Subramanian.



Previously, 850 MBBS seats had been granted, and with these 600 seats, the total number of additional seats at the state's government medical colleges would reach 1,450, according to the minister. The state's total number of medical seats would rise to 9,100 with the addition of 1,450 MBBS seats. The medical team assigned by the Union health ministry had previously pointed up certain minor shortcomings in the furniture and literature in the libraries of the four new medical colleges in Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Krishnagiri, and Ariyalur, according to the state health minister.

He said that the state director of medical education had visited Delhi three times in the previous 15 days to brief the inspection team on the correction of these minor flaws.

In an interview with IANS, Ma Subramanian stated that they had now have approval for 1,450 MBBS seats for this academic year, with an extra 100 seats expected in Coimbatore Medical College, which already has 150 seats. The approval is expected this year. In Tamil Nadu, there are now 9,100 MBBS seats available in government colleges, self-financing colleges, and deemed universities.