3 Kids In Tamil Nadu Died Due To Food Poisoning

According to police, food poisoning at a private children's home in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district have caused the deaths of three children and the hospitalisation of 11 others, who are being treated on Thursday. Three of the 11 patients who were admitted to the hospital were given ICU admissions.



The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took note of the "grave child rights violation" and requested that the state chief secretary launch an urgent investigation. They also requested a response within 48 hours.

S Prabhakaran, the municipal commissioner for Tiruppur, claims that the youngsters at Sri Vivekananda Selvalayam, a private home for orphans and low-income children, were ill on Wednesday after eating rasam-rice that had allegedly been made the day before.

He mentioned that three kids merely drank the rasam and discarded the rice in the trash. He further added that all of them had fever on Wednesday afternoon and were treated with medications. One child was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night after starting to throw up, and was brought home on Thursday morning.

S Vineeth, the collector for Tirupur district, stated that the kids were initially admitted to a private hospital. However, the collector added that after their condition deteriorated, they were taken to a government hospital and housed in a separate ward. Three kids passed away while receiving treatment and eleven kids are receiving medical care. The collector continued that three of them are in the ICU.

Furthermore, t he apex child rights organisation wrote to the chief secretary requesting that instructions be given to the relevant authorities for the adequate and specialised care of the hospitalised children.