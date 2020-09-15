5,697 corona cases in Tamil Nadu

The efforts of Tamil Nadu in keeping the corona score under 6000 cases have continued on to the second week. On Tuesday, there were 5,697 Coronavirus cases reported with Chennai clocking a number under the four-figure mark: 989. Coimbatore maintained its second spot with 485 Coronavirus cases.

In a related development, an ex-media professional and film actor in the recent past, Florent C Pereira succumbed to the pandemic on Tuesday.

He was 67. He was seen in VIP 2, a film starring Dhanush and Kajal. He had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital where he passed away despite intense medical treatment.

He had made his debut in the Tamil film industry with a Vijay starrer 'Puthiya Geethai' which had Meera Jasmine as his heroine.