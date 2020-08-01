95-year-old overcomes coronavirus attack, returns home

A 95-year-old man, Venkatachalam, who was suffering from standard coronavirus symptoms for over a week was discharged after more than a week of combating the pandemic attack.

He was admitted to the special wing of Dharmapuri government hospital constituted to look into such cases. He was put on artificial respiration and treated to increase his resistance levels to combat the disease.



Once the doctors saw him stabilize over a three-day period when he could stay without artificial support and a reduced status of his symptoms, he was discharged and sent home on Saturday.