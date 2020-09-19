987 cases in Chennai, State tally stabilises at 5,569

Riding on increased testing and some hard work put in by the Covid-19 warriors, Tamil Nadu seems to have arrested the galloping trend of the coronavirus pandemic in the last two weeks. The Saturday tally of the State stood at 5,569 while Chennai just about the 4-figure mark with its cases touching 987 in all.

5,36,477 cases have been reported over the past six months in Tamil Nadu which has a high recovery rate also in its favour. 5,556 recovered and returned home on Sunday as per official statistics. The death tally which was constantly above the 100+ mark too has reduced to double digits in the last 10 days, with today's tally at 66.

Inaugurating a 120-bed facility for those who are not virus affected yet exhibit health issues at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, Dr C Vijayabhaskar, Minister for Health, Tamil Nadu government said the full impact of the virus will be known by next week only as it is nearly three weeks since the Unlock 4.0 has been brought into effect.

The Minister informed that 1,42,000 beds are available for the corona patients and 40,000 of them are with oxygen facility also. Dr Vijayabhaskar expressed confidence that the cases are on the decline in TN and would continue to be so, as across the State there has been a 10 per cent decline in the past few days.