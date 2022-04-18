A mentally ill woman was discovered dead In Sivaganga

On Sunday, a 28-year-old mentally ill lady was discovered dead in mysterious circumstances within the Sakkottai police station borders. As per police, the dead person was from the Pudukkottai district and had travelled to Puliyankudieruppu on Saturday for 'annadhanam' offered during the Vedathai Ayyanar Temple celebration.

She did not return and her family's efforts to locate her were fruitless. The woman was discovered half-naked in a lonely place near Sakkottai police boundaries on Sunday morning. A postmortem was performed on the body at the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital.

T Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police, inspected the scene and created three special squads to probe the crime. An official added that they won't know if she was sexually abused until we get the postmortem report.

The woman's relatives mounted a protest on Karaikudi Highway, demanding that the offenders be apprehended and chastising the police for failing to locate the victim before it was too late. Owing to the protest, traffic on this route was transferred. A case has been filed by Sakottai police, and an investigation is underway.