Activist Harassed and Attacked While Documenting Elephant’s Ordeal at Tamil Nadu Temple

Srivilliputhur : Arun Prasanna, founder of People for Cattle India (PFCI), was reportedly harassed and assaulted while attempting to document the condition of Joymala (also known as Jeymalyatha), an elephant under duress at the Krishnan Kovil temple in Srivilliputhur, Tamil Nadu. The elephant, believed to have rips in both her ears—a sign of abuse with an ankush (a hooked tool)—is kept in chains under heavy security.

Prasanna, who has offered to donate a mechanical elephant to the temple through a letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (TN HRCE) Department, faced hostility from a mob allegedly instigated by the temple authorities. The activist was hit with an Ankush and had to call the police for assistance. However, in a troubling twist, his mobile phone was reportedly reset by the police, deleting any evidence he had collected.

Prasanna has lodged a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police in Virudhunagar district, requesting appropriate action against those involved.

Elephant Joymala’s Suffering

Speaking to Hans India Prasanna said “The rips in Joymala’s ears indicate she is being jabbed and hooked with an ankush to force her compliance,” said Prasanna. “Her injuries, heavy chains, and the marks on her body are clear signs of the misery she endures. The temple’s reluctance to allow photos or videos of her condition suggests they are desperate to hide the truth. If she was cared for, why would they resort to violence to suppress scrutiny?”

Reports of Joymala’s abuse date back to 2021, with videos surfacing of the elephant being beaten by different mahouts. These incidents, including one in the sanctum sanctorum of the Krishnan Kovil temple, have prompted the Assam government to demand her return. Joymala has allegedly been in the illegal custody of the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple for nearly a decade.

Legal Efforts for Joymala’s Rescue

The Gauhati High Court recently allowed PETA India to intervene in a case filed by the Assam Environment and Forest Department, seeking Joymala’s transfer back to Assam. PETA India has called for Joymala to be relocated to a sanctuary where she can live unchained, free from abuse, and in the company of other elephants.

A PETA India inspection on 27 July 2022 revealed harrowing details of Joymala’s plight at the Krishnan Kovil temple. Inspectors witnessed a mahout twisting her skin with pliers to control her, found multiple ankushes in her shed, and noted that she was deprived of food and water for hours. Prolonged confinement on concrete has reportedly caused painful infections in her feet.

Warning of Public Danger

PFCI warns that abused elephants pose a significant threat to public safety. Incidents of frustrated captive elephants killing their mahouts are not uncommon. In Tamil Nadu, Deivanai, an elephant at the Tiruchendur temple, trampled her mahout and another individual to death in a recent tragedy.

“The case of Joymala underscores the urgent need to address the systemic abuse of captive elephants and highlights the importance of ethical alternatives, such as mechanical elephants, for religious and cultural rituals,” said Prasanna.