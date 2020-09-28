AIADMK CM candidate to be announced on Oct 7

The political climate in Tamil Nadu is getting hotter. While on the hand, the DMK, the main Opposition party undertook a statewide agitation protesting against the new Farm Bills introduced by the Centre, the ruling party got busy zeroing in on related issues and keeping up its efforts to retain power in the forthcoming 2021 elections.

In the executive committee meeting held at the party headquarters, the leaders took a host of decisions on 15 different issues including the NEET exams. At the conclusion of the meeting, K P Munusamy, the district secretary of the party informed the media that the two coordinators – O Panneerselvam and Edapadi Palaniswamy would jointly announce the details of the CM candidate on October 7.

The local press has been carrying a lot of reports on how the supporters of the top two leaders have been on poster wars with each other and hailing each other as the next CM candidate.