  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Tamilnadu

AIADMK Slams Tamil Nadu Minister Anbarasan For Derogatory Comments About Jayalalithaa

AIADMK Slams Tamil Nadu Minister Anbarasan For Derogatory Comments About Jayalalithaa
x
Highlights

  • AIADMK leaders strongly condemned Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan for his controversial remarks about former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, warning of serious consequences if such comments continue.
  • AIADMK women's wing secretary Valarmathi condemned Anbarasan's comments, urging him to "control his tongue" and be mindful of his words in public, as they have upset many, particularly women.

The AIADMK has strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan for making allegedly derogatory remarks about former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. During a recent DMK event, Anbarasan commented on actors entering politics, specifically referencing Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay, who recently launched his own political party.

Anbarasan remarked that such attempts would not succeed, stating that the trend started with former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and continued with Jayalalithaa due to her "relationship" with him, but that it ended with her.

AIADMK women's wing secretary Valarmathi condemned Anbarasan's comments, urging him to "control his tongue" and be mindful of his words in public, as they have upset many, particularly women.

AIADMK leader and former state minister Jayakumar also denounced Anbarasan's remarks, stating that "no respectable politician would make such derogatory comments about a deceased person" and warning that if Anbarasan continues to speak in this manner, he will face "serious consequences."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X