AIADMK Slams Tamil Nadu Minister Anbarasan For Derogatory Comments About Jayalalithaa
- AIADMK leaders strongly condemned Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan for his controversial remarks about former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, warning of serious consequences if such comments continue.
The AIADMK has strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan for making allegedly derogatory remarks about former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. During a recent DMK event, Anbarasan commented on actors entering politics, specifically referencing Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay, who recently launched his own political party.
Anbarasan remarked that such attempts would not succeed, stating that the trend started with former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and continued with Jayalalithaa due to her "relationship" with him, but that it ended with her.
AIADMK leader and former state minister Jayakumar also denounced Anbarasan's remarks, stating that "no respectable politician would make such derogatory comments about a deceased person" and warning that if Anbarasan continues to speak in this manner, he will face "serious consequences."