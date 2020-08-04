Air traffic goes higher and higher at Chennai airport from May end to present

When domestic flights resumed in the last week of May, Chennai airport saw 23000-odd passengers take to the skies.

With a few restrictions imposed by the State government in force, the number of flights too were confined to 25 from other States. In June, this rose to 65 flights as many who were stuck in various parts of Tamil Nadu came down to Chennai and took flights to their destinations, which made the passenger count touch 1,45,671.

The latest statistics on the passenger movement reveals that in the month of July more than 10000 passengers were added to it. The reasons could be an increase in transit passengers and those who took Vande Bharat flights say, airport officials.