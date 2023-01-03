Airlines Asked Passengers To Carry Valid RT-PCR Reports

To guarantee that travellers flying to Tiruchy have a current RT-PCR negative certificate, the Tiruchy International Airport on Monday issued a stern warning to airlines operating on the Singapore route. This declaration was made after the airport discovered that two Singaporean travellers had brought RT-PCR certificates that were not authentic.



In a new regulation that took effect on January 1, the Center instructed states to make sure that travellers departing from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand have valid RT-PCR negative certificates.

Meanwhile, the strictness came after on Sunday when airport officials discovered that one of the passengers was travelling with an expired RT-PCR negative certificate and another was in possession of a certificate that was faulty.

A senior health official clarified that they presented this issue to the airport authorities and obtained swab samples from the travellers who were travelling with faulty identification. They then informed the health officials in their respective districts. Then we let them leave. If their findings are encouraging, they will inform the relevant health authority.

Furthermore, Senior airport officials said that they had taken the situation seriously and cautioned IndiGo, Scoot, and Air India Express, the airlines that operate along the Tiruchy-Singapore route, to make sure passengers are carrying a valid RT-PCR certificate.