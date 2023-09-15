  • Menu
BRS Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Pragathi Bhavan

The BRS chief is discussing the strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to commence from September 18

Hyderabad: BRS Parliamentary Party meeting is underway at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of BRS Party National President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. BRS Rajya Sabha members and Lok Sabha members participated in the meeting.

It is reported that the BRS chief is discussing the strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to commence from September 18. It is learnt that KCR will be instructing the BRS MPs on raising issues pertaining to Telangana during the special session.

Further, the party is also likely to push for inclusion of certain issues in the agenda during the meeting of floor leaders of all political parties on September 17.

