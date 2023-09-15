Live
- Hyderabad Public School organizes Book Fair
- Buggana Rajendranath Reddy reviews on conduction of Assembly meetings
- KCR asks MPs to raise voice for 33 per cent reservations to BCs and Women
- BJP to undertake Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the Cauvery basin yatra: Basavaraj Bommai
- We will hold DCP-SPs responsible and take action: CM warns
- Almonds voted as the top snacking choice as a part of a healthy diet in India
- Tollywood drugs case: Navdeep gets relief, TS HC orders police not to arrest him
- BRS Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Pragathi Bhavan
- PM Shri Narendra Modi Laid the Foundation Stone for Rs. 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals Project at BPCL's Bina Refinery in MP
- How Online Platforms Like OdinSchool Are Democratizing Education: Shruti Jayakumar, Director, OdinSchool
Just In
BRS Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Pragathi Bhavan
Highlights
The BRS chief is discussing the strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to commence from September 18
Hyderabad: BRS Parliamentary Party meeting is underway at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of BRS Party National President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. BRS Rajya Sabha members and Lok Sabha members participated in the meeting.
It is reported that the BRS chief is discussing the strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to commence from September 18. It is learnt that KCR will be instructing the BRS MPs on raising issues pertaining to Telangana during the special session.
Further, the party is also likely to push for inclusion of certain issues in the agenda during the meeting of floor leaders of all political parties on September 17.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS